Jennifer Aniston Says She’s Not Heartbroken After Justin Theroux Split

Jennifer Aniston was interviewed by friend and screenwriter Molly McNearney for the latest issue of InStyle, and the actress dropped some serious truths during the sit-down.

Addressing misconceptions about herself, Aniston noted that some of the biggest ones are “Jen can’t keep a man,” “Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career,” or that she’s “sad and heartbroken.”

“First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken,” the 49-year-old noted. “And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally. There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they’re deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn’t to procreate. Maybe I have other things I’m supposed to do?”

She also spoke about the perception of women in Hollywood after they split from their partners.

“When a couple breaks up in Hollywood, it’s the woman who is scorned,” she said. “The woman is left sad and alone. She’s the failure. F that. When was the last time you read about a divorced, childless man referred to as a spinster?”

Aniston announced her split from husband Justin Theroux in February, with her publicist sharing a statement from the pair.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” the statement read, via PEOPLE. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” the statement continued. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Aside from relationships, Aniston also mused on a possible Friends reunion.

“Courteney [Cox] and Lisa [Kudrow] and I talk about it. I fantasize about it,” she said. “It really was the greatest job I ever had. I don’t know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted.”

If a reunion doesn’t work out, Aniston shared that she does have another possible plan, joking, “we just give it some time and then Lisa, Courteney, and I could reboot The Golden Girls and spend our last years together on wicker furniture.”

