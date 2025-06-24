Jennifer Aniston is Struggling After an ‘Intensive Few Years’

Jennifer Aniston admits she needs help finding a balance between her career and her personal life. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the actress spoke about needing to dedicate more time for herself.

“I’m a bit of a workaholic, so I’m forcing myself to try to take some time to travel and not work,” she said. She also noted that even on her time off, she doesn’t take advantage of it.

“It’s so critical, I know, but I’m not good at it,” she added. “Our work is diminishing returns at the end of the day, if you’re just working so much that you don’t have any wonderful life experiences.”

As she continues, the 56-year-old said she’s learning the importance of striking the right balance. “I’m trying to take it easy, because this was a really intensive few years of work,” she said of her booming career.

Now, she has plans to carve out a break for herself. The Morning Show star is coming up on her fourth season of the show later this year. “I’m trying desperately to learn how to create those auto replies when emails and texts come in, where it’s like, ‘I’m away forever. But call me in December, I’ll be back,’” she said.

As for what her perfect day off looks like, Aniston said it’s quite simple. “It looks like a blank schedule — there’s not one thing on it,” she explained. “That’s a perfect day, and then can I figure out what that day looks like as it goes.”

She says she will now prioritize self-care. “There’s a lot that we need to not focus on, because it’s so awful and ugly,” she says of life’s not-so-great moments. “So we need to also remember to focus on the beauty and the positivity that’s also existing in our world right now.”