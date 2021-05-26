Jennifer Aniston Gushes Over Ex Brad Pitt With Swoon-Worthy Remark

✖

Jennifer Aniston had nothing but kind words for ex-husband Brad Pitt as she opened up about his cameo role on Friends ahead of the much-anticipated HBO Max reunion of the iconic sitcom. Pitt appeared in Season 8's "The One With the Rumor" back in 2001 in which he played an old classmate of Aniston's character Rachel, and to this day the actress considers him her favorite guest star, she revealed in an interview with Access Hollywood Tuesday.

"Mr. Pitt was wonderful. He was fantastic!" Aniston gushed as she answered the question alongside co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox. Pitt appeared on Friends amid his marriage to Aniston, which lasted from 2000 to 2005. Aniston, Cox and Kudrow also threw out celebrities like Ben Stiller, Paul Rudd, Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon and Alec Baldwin as other favorite cameos during their time on the show.

The Friends trio will be back alongside co-stars David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc for the much-anticipated reunion special, which drops on HBO Max Thursday, May 27. Cox told PEOPLE ahead of the premiere that filming was an emotional experience for everyone. "I was flooded with 10 years of irreplaceable memories." LeBlanc added, "It's funny, when we do get together, it's like no time has passed. We pick up right where we left off."

While Aniston admitted she first wondered how the cast would get through the reunion "without just crying our faces off," the crew said their "lightning in a bottle" chemistry was right back to how it used to be the moment they reunited. "It was a character-driven funny, not timely funny," says Perry of why the show is still so popular today. "They didn't make timely jokes. They didn't make jokes about O.J. Simpson. They made character-driven jokes about people — and people are going to come back time and time again and watch that."

Kudrow opened up to Entertainment Weekly in May, agreeing that it was "such a unique situation" to be part of an iconic show like Friends "We all loved — and love — each other. And genuinely had so much fun. And laughed for 10 years every day. We’re just really grateful," she continued. "When we have been able to get together — I think that’s maybe twice and not even all of us — some people remember stuff the rest of us don’t remember at all. And then it’s fantastic. It’s like you’re being introduced to something that everybody else knows that you forgot." Friends: The Reunion premieres May 27 on HBO Max.