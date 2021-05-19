'Friends' Reunion Trailer Finds Cast Reflecting in First Look at HBO Max Special

The official trailer for the upcoming Friends reunion was released on Wednesday, giving audiences a sneak peek at the HBO Max special, which airs on May 27. The trailer began with a clip of series star David Schwimmer quizzing his fellow castmates Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry on Friends trivia, starting with a question about a letter that Rachel wrote Ross.

The rest of the two-minute trailer featured scenes of the cast revisiting the show's set, participating in a table read and sitting down for a chat with host James Corden, where the group reminisced about their time filming Friends. Text on the screen reads, "The one we've been waiting for is finally here." The reunion is only the second time since the Friends series finale aired in 2004 that the famous group has been together in a public setting.

The reunion features a number of recreated sets including Joey and Chandler's bachelor pad, Monica and Rachel's apartment and Central Perk coffee shop. The cast stopped to reminisce in each of them, with Kudrow telling the group at the Central Perk set that the show's very first table read was "the first time I laid eyes on any of you." "Everyone was so perfectly cast," remarked Schwimmer.

In Monica and Rachel's apartment, LeBlanc recalled, "I remember one time I had the news on and on the TV was an aerial shot of each of our houses." After Aniston remarked, "Oh, geez," LeBlanc added, "I remember looking at it, going, 'My roof is a mess!'" Cox called the group's time together "incredible," adding, "We became best friends." "Yep, I'm gonna cry now," declared Perry.

A short teaser was previously released last week showing the cast members walking away from the camera with their arms around each other.