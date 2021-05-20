'Friends' Reunion Trailer Teases Return of Tom Selleck

✖

HBO Max released the trailer for the upcoming Friends reunion special which hits the streaming service on Mary 27. In the two-minute teaser, fans are given a look at "the one we've been waiting for." Between spirited trivia, round table reads, and getting deep about their time on the show, the main cast -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Mattew Perry, and David Schwimmer -- is clearly having a blast being back together on the iconic stage.

On top of the emotional moments of reminiscing, the trailer offered a look at some surprise guests. While some feel a little odd -- Cara Delevigne? James Corden? -- others are just right, including Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck. Selleck played fan-favorite Richard Burke, who was Monica's most serious boyfriend before she married Chandler. While the age difference ended up being the undoing of the couple, Selleck and Cox always had great chemistry that you couldn't help but root for.

Selleck spoke about his time on the show in April 2020, expressing interest in taking part in any sort of reunion that had been planned. "It was a great place to work," Selleck told People. "The actors were grateful for the opportunity and they were all as good as you can get." The Magnum P.I. star admitted that he was a bit nervous about the gig before he settled in. "I hadn’t done a three-camera live show since Taxi," he explained. "It scared me a little. But that’s the price you pay for opportunity!"

Although Richard went on to become a pretty major guest star, especially in season two, Selleck was originally only tapped for three episodes before his stint was extended at the table read for what was supposed to be his final episode. "They said, 'Hey, can you do a few more?'" Selleck said. "So then I did more. And I quickly realized, 'Wow, this is a big deal.'" Selleck had only good things to say about his experience and the chemistry that the green cast had displayed. "It just worked. I thought it was great," he said. At the time of that interview, the planned reunion had been postponed by COVID-19 and he had not been asked to participate. "But if the opportunity came up, I’d do it again!" he quipped. Luckily, it seems to have worked out for the best. Fans will just have to wait and see on May 27.