Jennifer Aniston Breaks Her Silence on Matthew Perry's Death, Pays Heartfelt Tribute

Jennifer Aniston sent an emotional message to the late Matthew Perry. The 54-year-old actress went to Instagram on Wednesday morning to post a tribute to Perry, who died on Oct. 28. Aniston and Perry starred in the hit NBC series Friends from 1994 to 2004.

"Oh boy this one has cut deep," she began in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday. "Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I've never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep."

Aniston continued: "And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the 'laugh' he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard."

Aniston also talked about how she has been "laughing and crying and then laughing" at the text messages they exchanged, including the one shared in the Instagam post. She ended the message in the post by writing, "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?' Rest little brother. You always made my day…"

The Instagram post shows Aniston and Perry laughing on the Friends set. It also includes the text message of Perry sharing the photo with Aniston. The final slide of the post shows a Friends clip of Perry making Aniston laugh during an emotional Chander (Perry) – Rachel (Aniston) moment.

Perry was discovered unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28. The cause of death has not been announced as the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office is awaiting toxicology results after completing the autopsy. Following Perry's death, all five of his Friends co-stars — also including Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc — released a joint statement that said, We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."