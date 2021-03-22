Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt: Are the Exes Planning a New Project Together?

✖

Are Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt working on a new project together? Nothing is certain just yet, although it's very possible the two could work together in the future. The rumors started when Aniston shared a photo of herself playing her dog, Clyde, when an unidentified man, who resembled Pitt, was in the background and fans are questioning.

According to GossipCop the two are both working on their separate show and film but are on the same lot. Aniston has returned to the set of The Morning Show, while Pitt is working on his latest film, Bullet Train. "Everyone is going crazy over the picture, but Jen is playing it coy, and keeping it tight-lipped," an insider said according to the outlet. "The fact that Jen isn't denying that she and Brad were caught on camera has made people even more suspicious." The source added that Aniston "knows how this stuff words" and that "there's the feeling that teasing people gave her a kick and it gives Brad one too."

While the outlet doesn't see any signs of the two possibly working on a project together, fans can't let go of the potential idea of them reuniting and sparking up a romance again. The two wed in 2000 and were married for five years before announcing their shocking split in 2005. At the time of their separation, Pitt had been working on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith alongside co-star Angelina Jolie. At the time, there were rumors that Pitt and Jolie were into each other romantically, and it turns out they ended up getting into a relationship. The two got married in 2014 but Jolie filed for divorce in 2019. The two are still battling things out in court over custody of their kids.

In regards to Pitt and Aniston, some insiders have said the two would be hesitant to turn their friendship into anything more because it took them so long to get where they're currently at. "Brad felt bad about what he put Jen through, but they worked through their issues and started from scratch. The more they talked, the more they realized how much they'd missed each other as friends," the source claims, adding that the two "have been in touch plenty during the lockdown, chatting over the phone, and via Zoom, plus hanging out from time to time."

While they may not want to ruin everything they've worked for, there isn't any denying that the two still have a spark. "It's a never say never situation. [...] Jen and Brad are on totally different wavelengths now, and both agree that everything happens for a reason. It's shaped where they are today, which is in an exceptionally positive place."