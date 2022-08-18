Jennette McCurdy Earns Praise From Another Nickelodeon Alum Due to Revealing Memoir

Since the release of iCarly alum Jennette McCurdy's memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died, which details the complex relationship she had with her mother, the former child star has been getting critical acclaim from every angel. McCurdy's mother died of cancer in 2013 when the Sam & Cat star was 21. It would take McCurdy years of therapy and overcoming substance abuse and an eating disorder to face the harsh truth about her mother's control and desire for her to be a star. A friend and fellow Nickelodeon alum Josh Peck says McCurdy is the real most valuable player for pouring her soul into the book. "I think she is incredibly brave to tell her story and to be as honest as she is," the Drake & Josh alum told Page Six in an interview. "I think one of her great talents is her wit and how thoughtful she is, and as soon as I was able to pick up the book, I did because I really wanted to see the way she told her story."

It's not the first time Peck showed support for McCurdy. On the day of the book's release, he praised her in an Instagram post sharing a snapshot of the two with him hugging McCurdy and captioning it: "My friend Jennette wrote a book, and it's out today. She's brave, funny, and thoughtful in ways few are. Get it today!"

Peck also shared similar sentiments with Entertainment Tonight. "For her to do it in a way [where] she has this beautifully biting comedic voice and this thoughtful way of expressing her journey and her pain and her challenge," he said. "I just honor her in that because it takes a lot of guts," he added. "But I also know sort of the power, that when you do get vulnerable and share your story, how so many people can see themselves in it and find a little bit of a reprieve, so I'm just really proud of her."

The Wall Street Journal calls the memoir a summer literary hit. Fans are awaiting the second round of prints to become available as the book sold out nearly instantly upon its release.