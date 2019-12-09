Jenna Jameson Reveals She’s Gained 20 Pounds in New Photo After Dropping Keto Diet

Jenna Jameson was preaching the success of her keto diet following her pregnancy. But on Sunday, she revealed that she has re-gained all that weight after getting away from the diet in a post shared to her Instagram.

“Confession. I’ve gained 20 pounds. Ugh,” she wrote. “I decided to take a break from [keto] and live my best carby life. The weight came back fast and furious. I know a lot of people are quitting keto because it’s hard to maintain and after a year and a half I concur. Not sure if I’m going to go back full force or just calorie count.”

Many of her fans were commenting positive remarks about not letting the weight gain get her done as its a common thing among mothers.

“So brave of you to make the confession,” one user responded. “I’ve gained 10 lbs back after adding carbs back. Makes me wonder how my body just adapts so quickly and starts storing it.”

Back in September, the adult film star took to social media to open up to her followers about how she was able to shed off all the pounds that added up from her pregnancy.

“It is absolutely possible to gain weight in your thighs and booty without getting a thick midsection,” she wrote. “Lately I’ve upped my calories just to run a test. I love how I look with thick thighs but despise feeling a muffin top. So I began eating a lot and not restricting my caloric intake. It absolutely worked. My thighs and hips have made themselves known. I avoided tummy bloat by not indulging in unneeded sugar, wasteful carbs and fast food.”

In that same post, she also revealed some secrets in finding time to get some workouts in while being a mother. Her tip: “I do sit-ups in bed! I have a bad back and I struggle doing normal crunches on the floor, so when Batel naps…I do leg raises and crunches in bed and it saves the pain on my sacrum and lower back! Moral of the story… super skinny isn’t goals. Healthy well fed bodies are!”

Jameson rose to prominence in the adult film industry in the mid ’90s.