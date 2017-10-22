Jenna Jameson Tears Into Playboy for New Transgender Model

Former pornographic actress Jenna Jameson is not happy with Playboy‘s decision to feature a transgender Playmate, and she’s making sure her opinion is heard.

Jameson, who has posed for the magazine several times, has been vocal to media about her distaste for the choice, which she thinks alienates the audience.

“I just think it’s a ridiculous attempt by Playboy to stay relevant,” Jameson told Fox News. “It is a foolish decision that alienates its consumer base.”

She then took to Twitter to double down on her remarks.

“I don’t think trans belong in Playboy. Period.” she wrote. “This has nothing to do with looks… my opinion has to do with business. I think this decision alienates its client base.”

Jameson was met with waves of dissatisfaction from LGBT community members and allies. Many tried to paint her as transphobic for the comments, but Jameson denies that was her intention.

“Just because I don’t agree with a trans person being in Playboy doesn’t mean I’m ‘transphobic,’” Jameson wrote. “People these days with all their ‘phobics.’”

Jameson is still fending off all the detractors and is quickly growing more frustrated with the onslaught of negative comments. She’s been directly responding to multiple commenters and has characterized them as “psychos.”

“Just wanted to pop on and acknowledge the droves of psychos ranting and raving about my opinion,” she wrote. “Cool it with your drama, you look insane … If more of the LGBT community that is attacking me came with more facts and less screeching hatred, more people would listen.”

Coca Cola- its nearly impossible to destroy a brand as well known as ours Playboy- hold my beer — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) October 20, 2017

Because I think it’s setting fire to an iconic brand and pandering to this ridiculous PC world we live in 👍🏻 https://t.co/mnuGeSYzgh — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) October 19, 2017

Nope just don’t think playboy readers buy it to see a transgender … how many times do I have to say this? https://t.co/qpSW6mbtcA — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) October 22, 2017