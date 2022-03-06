Jenna Jameson Still Bedridden After Leaving Hospital With Mystery Illness

Jenna Jameson is thankfully home from the hospital, but her medical woes continue as she’s still stuck in bed. The former adult film star posted an update to Instagram on Thursday, informing her followers that there are still no answers for her ailment.

“I am still sick, as you can see. I am in bed, but I am at home, which is really nice,” Jameson said in the video. “I’ve been getting a lot of sleep We don’t know what exactly is going on. I still am unable to stand, but I am feeling better and things are going a lot better, so thank you for your support.”

Jameson spent at least two months in the hospital and revealed she uses a wheelchair upon her release at the end of February. According to Page Six, the initial diagnosis had Jameson suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome. The CDC defines the syndrome as “a rare, autoimmune disorder in which a person’s own immune system is damaging the nerves.” This was later ruled out according to a comment by her boyfriend, Lior Bitton. He confirmed the good news on Instagram.

“It was confirmed by the doctor after a second test and five rounds of IVGH. So, she does not have the Guillain-Barré,” Bitton said in the update. “We’ll keep you posted soon.” In the caption, he added, “Update. Jenna doesn’t have the Guillain-Barré syndrome after five rounds of IVIG dr ruled it out, She still in the hospital with on going neurological tests. Thanks for all the prayers please keep on praying thank you so much. God bless!”

“I still have more testing to do, but it seems there’s something off with my femoral nerve, and it’s affecting my strength in my legs,” Jameson continued in the video. “So I am still in a wheelchair, unfortunately, but I hope to be out of the wheelchair soon and walking, so say a little prayer.”

The situation had been updated on social media, with each new detail creating a terrible picture for the situation. Jameson first went to the hospital after “persistent vomiting” and then could no longer walk after the hospital attempted to send her home. The former adult film actress is also doing physical therapy but is still unable to put weight on her legs to stand firmly.