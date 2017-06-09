Jenna Dewan Tatum ‘Strikes A Pose’ In Gorgeous Photo For ‘World Of Dance’

Jenna Dewan Tatum has no shame in showing off her phenomenal figure, and the actress showed off again this time sporting a stunning gown ahead of World of Dance.

The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram in a very unique look, wearing a short snakeskin dress. The dress slit up to the knee to her mid-thigh and only featured one sleeve leaving her other arm bare. She paired the look with gold stilettos and left her hair flowing freely.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Jenna Dewan Tatum And Paula Abdul Get Cozy On Instagram

Jenna captioned the stunning picture: “Ssssssstrike a pose on #worldofdance tonight!!! NBC 10/9c!!!!!”

Check it out below:

Ssssssstrike a pose on #worldofdance tonight!!! NBC 10/9c!!!!! A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Jun 6, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

Fans and followers also got a view of the dress in motion, both on TV and social media.

Immediately following the post in the dress, Jenna also posted a gif of her and co-host Derek Hough dancing. In the short clip Derek dips Jenna directly in front of the camera.

More: Jenna Dewan Tatum Confirms She Once Dated Justin Timberlake

She captioned the pic: “Dipping into your Tuesday night like….! (That was a bad one sorry) But still! Watch the biggest summer show in 9 years! #Worldofdance tonight!!”

See Jenna and Derek below: