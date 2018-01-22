Jenna Dewan Tatum Fans Think She Got a Nose Job

Jenna Dewan Tatum gave fans a glimpse at her life before fame, but her fun high school photo stirred up some serious plastic surgery questions.

The World of Dance host took to Instagram Thursday to share a throwback of her days as a cheerleader in Grapevine, Texas. The now 37-year-old sported her blue, red and white uniform while posing on the gym floor in the adorable look back.

“#tbt to Texas high school cheerleader days,” Tatum wrote in the caption of her life before acting or husband Channing Tatum.

Some fans were loving the candid, dated throwback with her pleated uniform and embroidered socks, and shared their own memories of the glory days.

“Rocking those cheer shoes and high socks!” one follower wrote. “Best shoes ever!” another recalled.

“Geez! You haven’t changed one bit!!” one user commented, but other fans were split on Tatum’s changing look.

Another follower argued, “You don’t even look like the same person,” and others wondered if she went under the knife for a nose job, among other cosmetic procedures.

“New nose now?” a nosy fan wondered. Another added, “Def had her nose done and other work.”

“Love you girl!! Did you have a nose job when you grew up? Fabulous either way,” one asked.

Tatum has never publicly admitted to having work done, so fan will have to keep guessing on whether her changing look is natural or by the work of cosmetic enhancements. The Step Up star has been also accused in the past of having work done on her breasts and cheeks, as well as botox injections.

Florida plastic surgeon Dr. Vartan Mardirossian, who has never treated Tatum, told Life & Style that the actress appears to have received fillers to the cheeks and lips but he could see no other noticeable alterations.

Despite the rumors, the actress says Channing finds her most attractive without makeup or dressy ensembles.

“He always says, ‘No makeup.’ He likes sweats, hanging around the house, and no makeup. He likes scars and all, uneven skin tone. He likes realness,” she told Yahoo Style in May.

The power couple has also opened up about their active sex life, which Tatum said is just as much about loving herself as spicing things up for her hubby.

“I think all women should keep it exciting for themselves. People always ask, “Do you do anything to keep it fresh for your man?” I hate that question. I’m like, ‘No. Why is it for your man?’ I do things to keep it fresh for myself. The lingerie I buy is not for him necessarily. It’s for us and for myself. If you feel sexy, then it’s good for you,” she told Redbook.

Despite their hectic schedules and nearly nine-year marriage, Tatum said the sexual chemistry is still strong with her costar-turned-husband. “We are not sex schedulers — not yet! Give us a couple more years. Maybe with child number two,” she joked.

The fun-loving, romantic couple are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Everly.