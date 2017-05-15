Jenna Dewan Tatum Confirms She Once Dated Justin Timberlake

Jenna Dewan Tatum is happily married to Channing Tatum, but the actress revealed on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live Sunday that she once dated another famous face — Justin Timberlake.

“We dated—not that long,” she told host Andy Cohen. “We were friends, that then dated. We’re just really good friends now.”

Dewan Tatum worked as a backup dancer before becoming an actress and appeared onstage with artists like Timberlake and Janet Jackson.

The actress also noted that she danced with Timberlake during and after his breakup from Britney Spears.

As for whether she was Timberlake’s rebound from Spears, Dewan Tatum was emphatic with her answer.

“No, I was not the rebound!” she said. “I was very clear not to be.”

“He’s sexy,” she added. “Of course he’s sexy.”

