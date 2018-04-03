Jenna Dewan Dropped Cryptic Post Days Before Channing Tatum Split

Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum shocked fans everywhere when they announced on Monday that they were splitting after eight years of marriage.

While the couple gave little to no signs of their impending split — Dewan Tatum was even seen wearing her ring hours before the announcement — fans are speculating that one of the World of Dance host’s recent Instagram posts was a tiny clue all along.

On March 22, Dewan Tatum shared an image of a poem reminding her followers to “breathe before it’s gone,” which could be a reference to her marriage or it could just be something she wanted to share.

“Life is quick,” the dancer wrote alongside the image. “Breathe, go for it.”

Dewan Tatum and Tatum share one child, 4-year-old daughter Everly. They announced their split in a joint statement on social media, writing that they wanted to be the ones to present the correct version of events.

“Hey world!” they began. “So…We have something we would like to share. First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts.’ So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.”

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the statement continued. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.”

