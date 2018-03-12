Jenna Dewan Tatum Breaks out of the Mold With Strategically Revealing Red Carpet Outfit

Jenna Dewan Tatum stunned in strategically placed slits on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet.

The World of Dance host hit the awards show on Sunday night to show off her toned assets at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Tatum shimmered in a three-piece Zuhair Murad 2018 spring couture outfit featuring a patterned crop top and complementary embellished jacket. To show off her slim, strong pins, the actress and dancer donned a pair of short black shorts and maxi skirt overlay which sported slits on the sides and front.

She showed off the sultry look on Instagram following the awards, during which she served as a presenter alongside Eve.

The 37-year-old completed her look with Stella Luna stilettos, Jennifer Fisher jewelry. She also rocked smoky make-up which accentuated her eyes and effortless waves in her dark hair.

In a close-up photo for Instagram, Tatum drew attention to her winged cat eye look, done by makeup artist Vincent Oquendo.

While Tatum walked the red carpet without husband Channing Tatum on Sunday, she recently opened up to Health about what makes their marriage work.

“I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we’ve really grown together. Even if one starts to grow, the other catches up and vice versa,” she said.

“But I think a couple needs to be conscious and to want to do the work and be willing to look at the parts of you that need work. Both of us have been pretty aware and willing to do that. We’ve always had the same values,” Jenna continued.

The couple met on the set of Step Up in 2006, where they were each cast in the lead roles. Channing proposed in September 2008 while they were one a vacation to Maui, then they were married in July 2009 in Malibu.

Nearly ten years of marriage and one daughter later, Jenna insists that she and Channing continue to share an insane physical chemistry, which she attributed to their intimate personalities.

“I’m a very sensual person, same with Chan. It is just how we’re made up, and it’s a big part of how we connect. There’s a real tangible physical connection. You know when Oprah asks, ‘What do you know for sure? The body does not lie,” she said.

“You can convince your mind of things, think you’re in love, but your body doesn’t lie,” Jenna continued. “If your stomach is clenching or you feel attracted, that’s all for a reason. You can’t convince your body to feel something it doesn’t.”