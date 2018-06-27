Jenna Dewan Posts Red Dress Video and Her Fans Can’t Handle It

Jenna Dewan appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, and the World of Dance host embodied the red dress emoji with her brightly-hued ensemble.

Ahead of the show’s airtime, Dewan used Instagram to alert her fans to her appearance, posting a boomerang to let her followers know she would be on the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The short clip saw Dewan walking through a pair of curtains in a figure-hugging red dress, flashing a smile as she did so.

The actress’ fans were clearly fans of her look, with many using the comments to gush over the 37-year-old’s red-hot style.

“I’m dead over this look,” one wrote. “Love the dress! Fabulous,” added another.

A third commented, “I would say that this chica is one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen. Gorgeous.”

During her appearance on the show, Dewan talked all things dance, including dance class behavior of her 5-year-old daughter Everly, who she shares with ex Channing Tatum.

With parents who are both known for their moves, it’s only natural that Everly would also have some dance talent, though her mom noted that she doesn’t yet have a huge amount of discipline when it comes to class.

“She goes to ballet class, but she doesn’t want to follow the teacher at all,” Dewan said of her daughter, adding that Everly has told her mom she wants to become a professional ballerina.

While “all the other girls are perfectly watching the teacher,” Everly is “ready for Coachella,” according to Dewan, who shared that her daughter practices “free-spirited” moves in the corner of the classroom. “She literally doesn’t follow the class at all.”

“I’m like, ‘What about freestyling?’” Dewan recalled suggesting. “She’s like, ‘No, no—professional ballerina.’”

Dewan also showed off her own dance skills, teaching Fallon the choreography to Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation.” Dewan had previously worked as a backup dancer for Jackson before moving into acting.

“I felt like you really nailed the body roll, so I think it’s time to up the difficulty a little bit,” she told him, referencing her previous appearance on the show before noting, “This is the hardest dance I’ve ever done, so I just figured it made sense.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin