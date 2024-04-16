Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's Divorce Just Got Even Messier

The divorce between Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan rages on. The former pair met on the set of the dance flick Step Up and were married for nine years before splitting in 2018. The divorce has yet to be finalized as they battle over decisions involving their daughter and finances. Now, PEOPLE reports Dewan wants Tatum to testify in court. On the flip side, Tatum wants both Dewan and her fiancé, Steve Kazee, to testify. The battle is over a financial settlement.

Court documents reveal Dewan wants Tatum to "testify regarding all issues related to the parties' marriage including business and financial activities." Tatum also names Dewan and Kazee on his witness list, with the report noting that Kazee "is expected to testify regarding his and Petitioner's cohabitation, joint expenses and all related matters."

Dewan seemingly wants Tatum's Magic Mike money included in her settlement, which she claims they acquired together and is the "largest issue." She accuses him of putting the earnings from the franchise into "an irrevocable trust" and transferring licensing rights to a third party without her knowledge. Tatum denies such.

Tatum's attorney claims he "has expended extensive efforts since separation towards the enhancement of the Magic Mike intellectual property and related entities, which Respondent contends give rise to his separate property interest therein." Others on the list include business associates on each end.

The two have been legally single since 2019. They reached a custody agreement a year later. Dewan has a child with Kazee. They are currently expecting their second child together. Tatum is currently engaged to actress, Zoe Kravitz. He previously dated singer Jesse J.

Tatum spoke about the divorce during a cover interview for Vanity Fair's February 2023 issue. "In the beginning, it was super scary and terrifying," he said. "Your life just turns on its axis. This whole plan that you had literally just turns into sand and goes through your fingers and you're just like, 'Oh, s—. What now?' It was probably exactly what I needed. I don't think I would've ever done the work, I think, on myself in the way that I had to do the work on myself to really try to figure out what next."