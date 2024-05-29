Why Jenna Dewan Is Still Fighting With Channing Tatum Over 'Magic Mike' Profits

Jenna Dewan says her ex, Channing Tatum, is hiding his Magic Mike earnings, and she's due some of the profits….half of the profits. The two have been engulfed in a legal battle since their split in 2018. Us Weekly reports court documents filed by Dewan note: "A careful reading of Channing's opposition reveals he is 'dancing between the raindrops' with respect to the Magic Mike Intellectual Property. On the one hand, Channing argues, '[he] has agreed for Petitioner [Jenna] to have an interest in the Magic Mike Intellectual Property [MMIP] and related entities.' Indeed, he agrees to give Jenna an interest, yet Channing fails to quantify that interest in the foregoing pronouncement."

Dewan says Tatum wants to give her "less than 50 percent," saying it's her main issue in this ongoing case. Dewan adds in the documents "Channing finally admits he plans to argue Jenna should receive less than 50 percent of the Intellectual Property asset. Therefore, the preliminary question as to the character and division of the Magic Mike Intellectual Property is very much in dispute, and as set forth in greater detail herein, it must be answered before the other issues of this case can be properly assessed at trial."

Dewan says she hasn't received an accurate profit from her ex's earnings from the project, claiming he's earned not just from the films, but also performances, merchandise, and more. She believes he's hiding assets. Tatum denies such. Dewan doesn't want a final divorce settlement ruling until the Magic Mike earnings are accounted for.

Dewan initiated the divorce from Tatum. The two share a 10-year-old daughter, Everly. The exes were declared legally single in 2019. They reached a custody agreement in 2020.