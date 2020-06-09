Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates 'Ganny' Barbara Bush's Birthday With Throwback Photo

Jenna Bush Hager is celebrating her late grandmother, Barbara Bush's 95th birthday with a sweet throwback photo she shared to Instagram. "Happy 95th birthday to our Ganny," she wrote in the caption. "I love the way Mila is looking at you in this picture: full of awe and admiration. That's how we all saw you, Ganny. Miss you more than tongue can tell. [heart emoji]." In the photo, Hager is joined by her sister Barbara Bush and a few of Bush's grandchildren.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Bush Hager (@jennabhager) on Jun 8, 2020 at 6:14am PDT

Bush, who died two years ago, was also honored in another post by Hager on her the anniversary of her death, April 17, 2018. Just months after Bush passed away, her husband and former President George H.W. Bush also died in the same year after the two were married for 73 years. "It's very interesting when you lose these people that you love so much and also you're filled with awe that they're beloved by everybody," Hager told PEOPLE.

Hager also mentioned that the only great-grandchild Bush never met was her youngest son Hal, however, she did sew him a stocking for Christmas that will be her forever, tangible gift to him. "What a beautiful blessing and what a beautiful thing that she did so that all three of my kids will have made. [Hal] will never meet her, but they're so ingrained, I mean, literally in this case, in the fabric of our family — that he'll have a stocking that his great-grandmother sewed."

Hager and her husband Henry Hager welcomed their third born in August 2019. "We are overcome with joy to welcome Henry Harold 'Hal' Hager into this world," she told the publication. "He is named Henry after many on his father's side including his dear dad and his paternal grandfather. Harold comes from my maternal grandfather, Pa, who I loved dearly and was unable to keep a son long enough to name." Hal joined sister Poppy Louis and Margaret "Mila" Laura. "His sisters are thrilled to have a little brother and already nicknamed his nickname, exclaiming 'Welcome to the world Hal Pal!'" she added.

Hager recently became the new face of Today show Today with Hoda & Jenna alongside Hoda Kotb after Kathie Lee Gifford stepped down from her position to pursue other opportunities. While some feared the ratings would tank, the ratings only grew.