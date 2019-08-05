‘Today’s Jenna Bush Hager Welcomes Baby No. 3

Jenna Bush Hager is now a mom three times over. The Today show co-anchor and husband Henry Hager welcomed their third child and first son, Henry Harold “Hal” Hager, Friday morning. Hal arrived at 9:02 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 19.29 inches.

“We are overcome with joy to welcome Henry Harold ‘Hal’ Hager’ into this world!” the mom told PEOPLE.

“He is named Henry after many on his father’s side including his dear dad and his paternal grandfather. Harold comes from my maternal grandfather, Pa, who I loved dearly and was unable to keep a son long enough to name,” she said.

Hal joins big sisters Poppy Louise, who turns 4 this month, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 6.

“His sisters are thrilled to have a little brother and already nicknamed his nickname, exclaiming ‘welcome to the world Hal Pal!’” Bush Hager added.

She announced her surprise pregnancy news on the air in April, days after co-host Hoda Kotb announced she had adopted a second daughter, Hope Catherine.

“Yes, I’m pregnant!” Bush Hager revealed to the surprise of her co-anchor Craig Melvin. “I’m very pregnant. I don’t know how you missed this! I’ve needed seven or eight sports bras.”

Bush Hager, 37, later revealed that she and Henry would be welcoming their first baby boy, explaining that the Easter Bunny had “told” the girls the news the day before.

The pregnancy announcement came after Bush Hager was named as Kotb’s new co-host for the fourth hour of the Today show in February, taking over after the departure of longtime host Kathie Lee Gifford in April.

Although Bush Hager said the timing of the pregnancy wasn’t “ideal” given her new job, she told PEOPLE that “there was no hesitation when I told anybody at work. It is a beautiful journey for you and your family. And I know they feel the same way for Hoda.”

She also admitted to having a bit of guilt in getting pregnancy again knowing that Kotb, 54, wanted a sibling for her 2-year-old daughter Haley Joy. She said she also felt guilty announcing her happy news the same day that her co-star Dylan Dreyer revealed her own struggle with miscarriage secondary infertility.

“Even if you knew I was doing this story today, I would never ever want to have that be the reason why you didn’t announce this today. This is so amazing! My sadness does not take away from your joy,” Dreyer, 38, told her.

Bush Hager announced on Friday on her show that she would be going on maternity leave.

“Today is my last day!” she said. “I want to thank all of you guys for the last four months. I can’t believe it’s been four months, but to share this joy with all of you, with you Willie [Geist], with everybody that’s filled in … all of you that have cheered us on as a show and cheered me on personally, it means the world. I feel so grateful to work in a place with people that lift me up every day.”

“To be able to do it with Hoda, to have this special moment together, to create this baby, our show, and then these babies, has been a really beautiful moment in our lives,” she continued. “We appreciate all of you who have supported us through it all.”

“I just feel overcome with gratitude that we get to expand our family. I’m obviously a little hormonal,” Bush Hager joked with a laugh, tearing up. “But it’s a beautiful time in my life, it’s a beautiful time in Hoda’s life.”