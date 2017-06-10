Jenelle Evans Gets Candid About Her Father in Revealing Memoir

Jenelle Evans isn’t holding back.

Although fans of Teen Mom 2 know plenty about Evans’ rocky relationship with her mother, many don’t know much about the young mother’s relationship with her father, Robert.

E! News obtained a first look of Evans’ new memoir, which is shaping up to be filled with “raw emotional stories,” including those that involve her father.

“Robert Evans was only in my life for a little while. For that short and glorious time, I was daddy’s little girl,” she wrote. “I loved and admired him. I still do in some way. Without warning everything changed, and my dad cut himself out of my life.”

“Even now, as a grown woman, we don’t talk. Maybe one day that will change. Maybe one day we can find one another, get to know each other, and he can finally be my father. Until then, he is just my biological dad,” Evans continued.

In the book — which will be released July 25 — Evans lays out some of the memories she has of her father. She writes that he was an awesome singer and musician and loved driving around town with all the windows down as music blasted on the highway.

She also recalled her parents not getting along on several occasions, which was some of the time due to her dad’s “misplaced sense of priorities.”

“Having been in and out of my own troubled relationships, I can only guess at what their marriage was like,” she wrote. “It was rocky enough not to last, and that says enough on its own, I suppose.”

“I wished I had paid enough attention at the time,” Evans admitted. “So I could watch for the same signs in my own life.”