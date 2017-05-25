Jenelle Evans Reaches Custody Battle Agreement Over Son Jace

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans had a showdown in court on Wednesday — with her own mother.

The MTV fixture faced her estranged mother, Barbara Evans, in court where she revealed to E! News the details of the custody agreement for Jenelle’s 7-year-old son, Jace.

Barbara was granted primary custody of the child, but unlike their previous agreement, the pair now has a visitation schedule in place. Jenelle will now have Jace on weekends, holidays and during the summer, she revealed.

She added the new agreement was bittersweet.

“I’m not restricted to when my mom says I can have my son anymore. And at the moment that’s all I care about [I] just want to spend time with my son. He will be home one day but today wasn’t the day, sadly,” Jenelle said.

The mother of three described the courtroom scene as being tense, saying that she “burst into tears in the conference room” when the judge’s decision was made, before telling her lawyer, “I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

After the two signed the agreement papers, the judge addressed Barbara with a warning.

“Barbara, you need to start thinking about the child and not yourself in the future,” Jenelle recalled the judge saying. Jenelle also added that she hasn’t spoken to or “even looked” at her mother since the ruling and doesn’t have any plans to make amends.

“I’m really happy we could come to a decision for Jace but it doesn’t change my feelings toward my mom,” she explained. “She still isn’t giving up my son to me but I will fight again in the future when the time is right.”