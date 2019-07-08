Jenelle Evans Reveals David Eason Completed Anger Management After Dog Incident

Jenelle Evans has revealed that David Eason completed anger management classes, after he killed her dog. During an Instagram Q&A with her followers, Evans was asked if “it was a hard decision” for her to “stay with David after the dog incident.” Evans replied, “Honestly, yes, we were on bad terms for almost a week. Didn’t talk much. He knows how upset it made me.”

“Now that we are getting over this incident, our relationship has got a lot stronger, she added.

“David has completed anger management as well,” Evans concluded her answer, then adding a pink heart emoji.

In May, Evan’s children were removed from the home after concerns arose over the environment they were living in. These concerns stemmed from Eason killing Evans’ dog Nugget, and later confessing in a social media post.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” Eason wrote on Instagram.

“I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me,” he went on to say.

“You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” Eason added. “The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

The couple spent nearly two months trying to get the kids back, and were recently granted custody again.

Many people have been commenting on Evan’s recent social media posts with their own opinions on the situation, with one person saying, “I really can’t believe they gave you back those kids with that man still in your life. You’ll always choose men over the safety of those kids.”

“Girl please can you get over yourself kids are easily manipulated and will fun anywhere theyre at these pictures mean nothing!!! They are being kids doesn’t change the fact they testified against you,” someone else said.

“YOU GUYS REALLY NEED TO STOP SAYING “POOR KIDS”! CAN THIS WOMAN CELEBRATE HAVING HER KIDS IN PEACE??? Y’ALL REALLY BE GETTING ON DAMN NERVES. UGH!!,” one other follower exclaimed.