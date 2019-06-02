Kylie Jenner Slammed by YouTube Stars Jeffree Star, Shane Dawson for ‘Basic’ Skincare Line

Reality personality, Kylie Jenner‘s new skincare line, Kylie Skin has finally arrived. But in addition to the recent controversy surrounding the 21-year-old’s latest beauty venture, not everyone is a fan of the product.

Over the weekend, beauty guru, Jeffree Star and fellow YouTube personality, Shane Dawson released their review of the E! star’s new products and came to a brutal conclusion — her latest is “basic.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My face feels basic. Feel me,” Star said to Dawson after trying out all the products. “Basic!”

“I’d say Kylie is gonna be sad and offended, but I just don’t think she’s gonna give a f—,” Dawson added.

“About this one? Absolutely not. She’s fine in her seven houses and 60 cars,” Star quipped while talking about the product, which has generated quite the buzz over the past few days. “She’s probably pregnant right now and doesn’t give a f—.”

YouTube stars aren’t the only ones critiquing Jenner’s product. This past week, her older sister, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to tease her sister for the criticism surrounding her promotion of the Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash, where Jenner was caught in a video shared to social washing her face with product for only 10 seconds before rinsing off.

In a series of funny videos posted on the Kylie Cosmetics‘ Instagram Stories on Friday, Kardashian talked about the drama surrounding her sister’s clip as she visited the Kylie Skin showroom with Jenner, adding how she would how chosen to post a shorter clip to show off the product.

Earlier last month, Jenner faced backlash for another product in her line of six products, the walnut face scrub. In a clip promoting the scrub, Jenner called the walnut scrub her “secret to a fresh face,” saying that she uses it two to three times per week and that the product is safe enough to use every day.

However, it instantly sparked an online debate with many taking issue over the fact that her product contains “fine walnut powder,” an ingredient many suggest is harmful to the skin and could cause microscopic tears for those already suffering from skin issues like inflammation or acne.

Several on social media drew comparisons to the popular, St. Ives Fresh Skin Apricot Scrub, which contains walnut, but has been widely criticized for being too abrasive. The scrub, which has been dermatologist tested and deemed safe, led to a class action lawsuit in 2017, but was later tossed out in 2018.

Photo credit: Getty / David Crotty