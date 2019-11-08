Jeff Goldblum Rubs Internet the Wrong Way by Defending Woody Allen and Saying He’d Work With Him Again

Jeff Goldblum defended Woody Allen in a new interview this week, causing an uproar on social media. The Jurassic Park star said he would work with Allen again, 42 years after Goldblum made one of his early film appearances in Annie Hall. Goldblum said he would star in an Allen movie “until I learned something more [negative]” about the director.

“I think there is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty. I know I enjoyed working with him many years ago and I sat in with his band once too,” Goldblum told The I. “I know I enjoyed working with him many years ago and I sat in with his band once too.”

Jeff Goldblum: When does my new show launch on Disney+?

Publicist: November 12. Remember, press-wise, Disney wants to see a certain image, so–

Jeff Goldblum: https://t.co/mQGpEJBNwk — Employee of the Bearimy (@Jenny_Trout) November 7, 2019

Goldlbum later added, “Even though I feel like this cultural shift [the #MeToo movement] is very, very positive and long overdue and I support it wholeheartedly and take it very seriously, I also admire his body of work. So I would consider working with him again, until I learned something more.”

Jeff Goldblum is cancelled. Never thought it would happen. Used to think to myself “Imagine if Jeff Goldblum got cancelled” And here it is. https://t.co/huVTjiuaXX — twitch.tv/Limmy (@DaftLimmy) November 7, 2019

Allen was accused of sexually assaulting Dylan Farrow in 1992, when she was seven years old, at the home of her adoptive mother, Mia Farrow. Allen has repeatedly denied the allegations and has never been charged. In light of the Me Too movement, more actors have refused to work with him and Amazon refused to release his latest film, A Rainy Day in New York.

NO WAY JEFF GOLDBLUM IS DEFENDING WOODY ALLEN GODDDD pic.twitter.com/VAKTSbkIiI — shai (@strlordx) November 7, 2019

Goldblum’s remarks came as a big disappointment to his many fans.

His interview comes just days before Disney+ launches on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The actor turned his Internet fame into a new show for the streaming platform, The World According To Jeff Goldblum, in which he discusses odd observations about everyday household objects. The actor also appeared in Disney’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Twitter: Jeff Goldblum trending. Me: Oh man Is he dead? Twitter: Jeff Goldblum will still work with Woody Allen. Me: pic.twitter.com/KuZatgzCHR — Rocinante Galley Cafè (@colt_katana) November 7, 2019

Goldblum is also set to return to Jurassic World 3. Although he briefly reprised his role of Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, he will be reunited with Jurassic Park co-stars Sam Neill and Laura Dern this time.

*sees Jeff Goldblum is trending* Oh no, I hope nothing happened to — Oh. Oh no… — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) November 7, 2019

During his new interview, Goldblum also waded into the ongoing debate about Marvel movies, sparked by the comments from Martin Scorsese and Francis Fold Coppola.

“Disney want[s] to make movies that are popular of course but I also think they want to make quality movies and give people their adventures. They way they shoot these films is kind of creative,” Goldblum said. “I feel the same way as my friend (Avengers director) Jon Favreau who said he has so much admiration for Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola that they can have any opinion in the world and I would not want to argue with them.”

Photo credit: Rachel Luna/FilmMagic/Getty Images