Jeff Bridges is sharing good news when it comes to his lymphoma diagnosis. The Hell or High Water actor, 71, shared in a recent update on his website that his "tumor has drastically shrunk" after going in for a CAT scan. "I go in for a CAT scan to see if my new protocol is shrinking my tumor. Turns out it's working beautifully," he began a colorfully-illustrated update.

"The thing has drastically shrunk. I came home elated with the news," he continued. That mood took a turn for the worse when he turned on his television to see the U.S. Capitol attack. "I don't have to tell you what's goin' on," he wrote. "To see our country attacking itself broke my heart." In moments like this, Bridges said he draws on the words of his mentor, Rozzell Sykes, which have been helping him through the difficult year: "His mantra was 'Be love.' Yeah, that's my path."

The Big Lebowski actor announced in October that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma. "As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light," he wrote on social media in reference to his iconic character. "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

The actor has since been providing fans with progress reports on his health on his website. "This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of precociousness & gratitude & good old fashion [sic] love & lots of it, big time," he wrote in the weeks following his initial diagnosis. "I’m feeling so much of it comin’ my way, & man I appreciate it. It’s contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus. I want to acknowledge & thank you guys for reaching out during this time. It feels good, getting all the well wishes & love!" He added that the cancer has been making him "appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence." Bridges wrote, "I’m realizing if I have sh*t to share, now’s the time."

As Bridges celebrated his 71st birthday on Dec. 14, sharing a photo of his newly-shaven head and an adorable new puppy he named Monty. "Here’s the latest: • Feeling good • Shaved my head • Got a puppy - Monty • Had a Birthday - 71, man," he captioned the photo.