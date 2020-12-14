Jeff Bridges Offers Health Update 2 Months Into Cancer Treatment

The Dude is feeling better. Jeff Bridges offered another health update on his website Monday, two months into his cancer treatment. The living legend revealed he was diagnosed with lymphoma in October and told fans he is "doing well." Bridges, who celebrated his 71st birthday earlier this month, also shared a new photo of himself, showing his shaved head and the newest member of his family, a puppy named Monty. Bridges' latest message was embraced by his fans, many of whom shared their own cancer stories.

The Crazy Heart actor has been providing frequent updates on his condition for fans on his website, where he also raises awareness for fellow artists, projects, and charities he is interested in. His latest update included praise for his frequent musical collaborator, John Goodwin. "Music - we need it, man," Bridges wrote. "And all our musicians are knowing a hell of time makin' a living these days with the COVID deal. No venues, can't play anywhere. Like my dear old friend John Goodwin." Bridges included a link to Goodwin's music and ways to support the musician.

Next, Bridges gave a shout-out to the late Zen Master Bernie Glassman, who founded Zen Peacemakers. Bridges included a link to the book he wrote with Glassman, The Dude and the Zen Master. Bridges also suggested his fans donate to No Kid Hungry because "the health of our children can serve as a compass, letting us know if we're on course or not - we're off course - especially during the COVID deal." Bridges included a link to a 2018 commercial he did to support the charity.