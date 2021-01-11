Jeff Bridges Is 'Feeling the Love' From Family and Fans Amid Ongoing Cancer Battle
Jeff Bridges is reportedly "feeling the love" from his friends and family amid his cancer battle. The living legend was diagnosed with lymphoma last fall and has periodically shared updates on his health through his own website. In his latest update last month, he said he is feeling well following his first treatments. Bridges' posts about his health always inspire his fans to reach out, with many sharing their own cancer stories.
"Jeff is truly grateful for his family, friends, and the fans who have rallied around him," an insider told Closer Weekly. "It's really lifted his spirits." Bridges' wife of 43 years, Susan Geston, has been by his side, as well as their three daughters, Isabelle, Jessica, and Haley. Bridges' prognosis is "good," the friend told Closer, adding the diagnosis was a surprise to him.
"He went in for a checkup because he’d been feeling tired and fatigued and his glands felt swollen. When he was told the news, he was surprised," the friend told the magazine. The treatments are "working," but they leave him tired, the friend said. "He’s been taking a lot of naps with his new pup, Monty," the source said.
View this post on Instagram
Bridges is optimistic he will beat cancer and is already making plans for the future. "He would like to do some surfing in Hawaii when he is feeling up to it," the friend told Closer. "He’s been surfing since he was a kid growing up in Southern California. He’d like to do some again."prevnext
Happy New Year champ. Get well soon x— You don't need to know (@Monkey_Juice1) December 31, 2020
The True Grit star told the magazine himself he was trying to avoid focusing on the negative. “I try not to get into the whole scare thing,” he said. “You get hooked on fear and I find it kind of paralyzing. I’d rather act out of love.”prevnext
Happy New Year, hope u r feeling better, the world is a better place with you in it— They call me E 😎 (@usedtobefrench) December 31, 2020
Bridges shared his most recent update on New Year's Eve, posting a new photo with his wife and their new dog Monty. "Here's a plan for the New Year... for always," he wrote on his website. "Let the gratefulness overflow into blessing all around you." In an update in early December, after he celebrated his 41st birthday, Bridges said he was "doing well."prevnext
prevnext
Love you, Jeff. Have a healthier 2021!— Bob Davidson (@oybay) December 31, 2020
prevnext
Thank you Jeff. You continue to inspire me to do more for others.— Maga Bot Angel (@MagaBotAngel1) December 31, 2020
prev
Here’s to good health and love for 2021, Jeff. ❤️ #ForeverTheDude— David Kapsner 🧏🏼♂️🦻🏻 (@david_kapsner) December 31, 2020