Jeff Bridges Is 'Feeling the Love' From Family and Fans Amid Ongoing Cancer Battle

Jeff Bridges is reportedly "feeling the love" from his friends and family amid his cancer battle. The living legend was diagnosed with lymphoma last fall and has periodically shared updates on his health through his own website. In his latest update last month, he said he is feeling well following his first treatments. Bridges' posts about his health always inspire his fans to reach out, with many sharing their own cancer stories.

"Jeff is truly grateful for his family, friends, and the fans who have rallied around him," an insider told Closer Weekly. "It's really lifted his spirits." Bridges' wife of 43 years, Susan Geston, has been by his side, as well as their three daughters, Isabelle, Jessica, and Haley. Bridges' prognosis is "good," the friend told Closer, adding the diagnosis was a surprise to him.

"He went in for a checkup because he’d been feeling tired and fatigued and his glands felt swollen. When he was told the news, he was surprised," the friend told the magazine. The treatments are "working," but they leave him tired, the friend said. "He’s been taking a lot of naps with his new pup, Monty," the source said.