Jeezy and 'The Real' Alum Jeannie Mai Divorcing

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are splitting up. The rapper filed for divorce from the TV host after two years of marriage at the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta on Thursday, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. As per the filing, Jeezy – real name Jay Jenkins – is already separated from Mai, and the couple has signed a prenuptial agreement, reports the AJC. In addition, Jeezy is seeking joint legal custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco, who was born in January last year. According to TMZ, the documents Jeezy filed say their marriage is "irretrievably broken," and there is "no hope for reconciliation."

Jeezy, who has been nominated for four Grammys, has had nine top ten albums on the Billboard album chart and a number of top ten rap hits, including the hit singles "Put On" and "Soul Survivor." Mai was the host of the syndicated talk show The Real for eight seasons before the show was canceled last year. The couple met when he appeared on the show as a guest."Years later, he asked me out on a date," Mai told Vanity Fair in a 2021 interview. "We shared a romantic sushi dinner in Los Angeles and salsa danced the night away. Later that evening, he asked if I could picture spending the rest of my life with him. And crazy enough, I could."

The filing in Fulton County Superior Court says Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, is already separated from Mai and they have signed a prenuptial agreement.



https://t.co/mZNVdLIWvn — Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) September 15, 2023

At the height of the pandemic, the couple got married in their Atlanta home in March of 2021. In September of last year, Mai shared her news about her pregnancy with Women's Health and called it "the most beautiful sign that anything's possible, that you're not in control, and God has a plan." "Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world. Now that we're bringing another Jenkins into the picture. I have no idea what to expect," she said, saying of Jeezy, who has two other children, "He's an amazing dad, [and it] overwhelms me with even more love."

Earlier this year, Mai appeared on Jennifer Hudson's talk show, where she spoke about how she believes it is important to teach her daughter about her heritage, PEOPLE reported. "I love her so much, she's so opinionated. And I think the best thing is learning how to really teach her how to own who she is," she shared. "She's a beautiful blend of being Black and Vietnamese and I want her to really understand what that means as a powerful woman today."

"We try to have her spend time with her Southern grandparents in Atlanta, in Georgia, and then she goes down to the Bay, and she spends time with my Vietnamese grandparents all the time. So, she understands both sides, and I only speak Vietnamese to her. And then Dad only speaks the South to her," she joked.