Jeannie Mai Jenkins is officially reporting for mommy duty! The Dancing With the Stars alum has welcomed her first child with her husband Jeezy. Mai Jenkins, 42, shared the exciting news on Instagram on Tuesday, prompting a flurry of congratulatory messages to the proud new parents.

The Real co-host made the announcement alongside a sweet photo of her newborn’s hospital blanket, with the name tag “Baby Jenkins” just visible as she wrote, “asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family.” She added, “Baby Jenkins is here,” alongside a baby bottle and red heart emojis. Mai Jenkins did not provide any further details, such as her little one’s name, date of birth, or sex. At this time, Jeezy has not shared the news to his own social media accounts.

Best known for co-hosting the daytime talk show The Real, Mai Jenkins announced on the show in September that she and Jeezy were pregnant with their first child together. Sharing the announcement, Mai Jenkins got up from her chair to show off her baby bump, telling viewers, “I do know that never say never and that love can really change you, and I’m so thankful to be on a show that’s really helped me to grow and to evolve and to see myself differently than I would have ever imagined seeing myself.” She further opened up about the exciting news in an interview with Women’s Health, revealing that the pregnancy came after she and Jeezy suffered a devastating miscarriage.

Detailing their struggles, Mai Jenkins told the outlet that she and Jeezy started trying to have a baby last year, and after struggling to become pregnant, they decided to try in-vitro fertilization. A month before they married, Mai Jenkins found she was pregnant, but she later suffered a miscarriage. She admitted that she “wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I’d jinxed myself or cursed myself.”After the miscarriage, she reflected on how her relationship with Jeezy made her feel differently about herself and how their love is something neither of them had while growing up.

Mai Jenkins and Jeezy began dating in 2018 after meeting on the set of The Real. They went public with their relationship in August 2019 before Jeezy dropped to one knee and proposed on March 27, 2020. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Atlanta in March 2020.