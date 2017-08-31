Jay-Z Explains the Meaning Behind Twins’ Names

Jay-Z has opened up about his two new children Rumi and Sir, including how he and wife Beyoncé selected their names.

While they’re not your typical name choices, the “Story of O.J.” rapper had simple explanations for each.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He revealed that Rumi is named after Rumi (real name Jalāl ad-Dīn Muhammad Rūmī), a poet from the 1200s known as one of the art form’s greatest talents.

“Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter,” he told Rap Radar.

As for Sir, there wasn’t a direct source for the name. The rapper says his son just gave off a vibe of a “Sir.”

“Sir was like, man, come out the gate,” he said. “He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir.”

The proud papa also revealed he pushed his tour plans into the fall to ensure that he could spend time solely focusing on spending time with the children. He also revealed they’re be coming out on the road with him, as well.

“I booked the tour for October so I could have at least four months to just really bond and see their fingers and s— like that,” he said. “They’ll be with me [on tour] anyway but I’m just saying, like, [I needed] a space where I’m not doing anything. I’m just focused on them. I’m not thinking about a show at night or anything like that. That’s why the tour is so far away from the release of the album.”

JAY-Z’s latest album, 4:44, was released in June with supporting tour dates beginning in September.