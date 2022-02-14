Jason Reitman Speaks out Over Father Ivan Reitman’s Passing

Jason Reitman is speaking out following the passing of his father, Ivan Reitman. On Instagram, Jason paid tribute to his father by posting a series of photos of the pair together alongside a moving caption. Ivan, a famed director for projects such as Ghostbusters, died on Saturday night at the age of 75.

Jason posted photos of himself and Ivan from over the years, including many of the duo on set together. Alongside the images, he penned an emotional caption in which he expressed that he’s dearly missing his dad a.k.a. his “hero.” Jason wrote, “All I want in the world is the chance to tell my father one more story. He came from a family of survivors and turned his legacy into laughter.”

Jason, a director in his own right who has worked on Juno and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, went on to thank those who have sent him their condolences in light of Ivan’s death. He continued, “Thank you for the many messages of kindness. Please enjoy his movies and remember his storytelling gifts. Nothing would make him happier.” Many of those in Hollywood, including Patton Oswalt, Paul Scheer, and Kumail Nanjiani, took to the comments section of Jason’s post to offer up some kind words amid the difficult situation. Nanjiani even commented to let Jason know about the impact that Ivan had on his career, writing, “If it wasn’t for him, I would have never become a comedian. A wonderful man who made life changing films.”

It was reported on Sunday that Ivan died at the age of 75. Ivan, who is well-known for directing projects such as Meatballs, Kindergarten Cop, and the Ghostbusters series, reportedly died in his sleep on Saturday night at his California home. The late director’s family released a statement in which they noted that the family is dealing with the “unexpected loss.”

“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” Reitman’s children, Jason, Catherine, and Caroline said in a joint family statement. “We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”