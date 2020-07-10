'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Drops Major Easter Eggs From the Original and Fans Are Fired Up

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer just dropped, and included some major Easter eggs from the original films that have fans fired up for the new movie. In the trailer, we get a better look at the film's story, which picks up decades after Ghostbusters II and follows the family of Egon, played in the original films by the late Harold Ramis. Notably, one of the biggest Easter eggs in the trailer is the inclusion of Janine, the Ghostbusters secretary, played by Annie Potts.

Later on, as the clip ends, we get a faceless glimpse of Dan Aykroyd's Dr. Raymond Stantz as he answers the phone in his occult books shop. His arm is shown briefly, and we can see that he has a tattoo that references the Book of Revelations speech from the first Ghostbusters movie. The new trailer also shows old Ghostbuster commercials from the original films, as the new characters are seen watching them online.

The new clip also features references to Slimer, while including the new Muncher character, and a possible reference to Vinz Clortho. Ghostbusters fans have been taking to social media to comment on the trailer and it's clear that lots of people are excited about the forthcoming film. Scroll down to see the trailer and read what fans are saying!