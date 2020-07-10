'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Drops Major Easter Eggs From the Original and Fans Are Fired Up
The Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer just dropped, and included some major Easter eggs from the original films that have fans fired up for the new movie. In the trailer, we get a better look at the film's story, which picks up decades after Ghostbusters II and follows the family of Egon, played in the original films by the late Harold Ramis. Notably, one of the biggest Easter eggs in the trailer is the inclusion of Janine, the Ghostbusters secretary, played by Annie Potts.
Later on, as the clip ends, we get a faceless glimpse of Dan Aykroyd's Dr. Raymond Stantz as he answers the phone in his occult books shop. His arm is shown briefly, and we can see that he has a tattoo that references the Book of Revelations speech from the first Ghostbusters movie. The new trailer also shows old Ghostbuster commercials from the original films, as the new characters are seen watching them online.
The new clip also features references to Slimer, while including the new Muncher character, and a possible reference to Vinz Clortho. Ghostbusters fans have been taking to social media to comment on the trailer and it's clear that lots of people are excited about the forthcoming film. Scroll down to see the trailer and read what fans are saying!
"Mother pussbucket! This was well worth the wait, great trailer, still doesn't give too much away. But, manages to show us just what we wanted. Awesome!" exclaimed one fan.
"Egon was always my favorite ghostbuster, And seeing Janine just made me even happier! I'm so excited!" someone else tweeted.
"I'm a huge fan of the original movie but I think this may be interesting. I found myself getting a little excited once they showed some of the old sound footage. RIP Harold Ramis," another Twitter user wrote. "To see him on the screen again was cool."
"Seems like Zuul is back to a degree, which I'm all for," a fan offered. "Also, it seems like the ghost of Egon tries to help out his daughter in some scenes, which is touching."
"You've made my four-year-old boy so excited to see this it'll be his first visit to the cinema and he's a bigger Ghostbusters fan than me," a fan wrote. "Sad Egon is no longer with us to see this but I know somewhere he is smiling."
"That dog chasing the dude out of Walmart look familiar, "somebody else commented. "The light show coming off the mountain as well. The return of Gozer!?"
"Looks excellent, and of course the ending has really whet the appetite that the Original Ghostbusters are gonna have one final battle with the ghosts," a final fan tweeted.