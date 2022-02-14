Ivan Reitman, Legendary ‘Ghostbusters’ Director, Dead at 75

Ivan Reitman, the producer and director behind countless cinema classic of the 1980s and 1990s, has died at 75. According to the Associated Press, Reitman passed away Saturday night at his California home, dying peacefully in his sleep. Reitman’s family confirmed the passing in a statement to the outlet.

“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” Reitman’s children, Jason, Catherine and Caroline said in a joint family statement. “We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

Reitman’s break into the Hollywood game came with the success of National Lampoon’s Animal House, a film he produced and shepherded alongside John Landis, Doug Kenny, Chris Miller and a memorable comedic cast. He’d follow it with his directorial efforts in Meatballs and Stripes, beginning a working relationship with Bill Murray that would be cemented in pop culture.

Ghostbusters is likely the greatest success in Reitman’s career, directing the first film in 1984 and grossing $300 million globally. The film also had some Oscar nominations and would spark a franchise that continues today. Reitman’s touch on the series is still intact despite his passing, with son Jason Reitman stepping into the director’s role for the latest film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Reitman also has connections to several other beloved films, directing Arnold Schwarzenegger’s softer side in Twins, Kindergarten Cop and Junior. He also continued producing, shepherding films like Beethoven, Old School and Eurotrip into theaters.

The legendary director and producer was born in Komarmo, Czechoslovakia in 1946, forced to leave at the age of 4 after communists took power and began to punish capitalists like his vinegar factory-owning father. The Reitman family left for Vienna soon after, later making the jump to Toronto and Ivan Reitman’s eventual interest in showbusiness. Rest in peace to the legendary comedy figure.