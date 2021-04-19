Jason Momoa Surprises Dwayne Johnson's 3-Year-Old Daughter Wanting to Meet Him for Her Birthday

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson called in a favor for his 3-year-old daughter Tiana, who desperately wanted to meet Jason Momoa's Aquaman for her birthday. Although she couldn't meet him in the flesh, to celebrate Tiana's big day on Sunday, Johnson filmed Tiana's "priceless" reaction to a personalized video message from the superhero.

In the adorable video, Johnson's daughters, Tiana and Jasmine, 5, are glued to the TV screen while watching Momoa's message for Tiana. "I'm sorry I couldn't be there but I love you and tell your papa that I love him too," Momoa said in the clip. "I'll see you soon, happy 3rd birthday. Bye Jazzy, bye Tia, love you." After the video ended, Tiana jumped with joy, grinning from ear to ear.

"I had to make the call... it's what daddies do," Johnson captioned the video. "I can't thank my brother @prideofgypsies enough for making this adoring 3yr old's birthday the best EVER. Her reaction is priceless and what it's all about. I love you back, uso and this kind of stuff will ALWAYS be the best part of our fame. You epitomize one of my favorite quotes, 'It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice.' Thanks for having my back — I'll always have yours," he concluded.

Momoa commented on the clip, writing that it was an "honor" to do the favor for little Tiana. "We do it for our babies. for the next generation. happy birthday baby tia see u hawaii," he added with heart emojis.

Johnson revealed Tiana's love for Aquaman earlier in the day in several posts; one video showed him holding his daughter while they watched Black Adam, with Tiana definitely telling her dad that Momoa's Aquaman character was cooler than his own. "She didn't even wait til I finished the question, before answering definitively, 'AquaMan,'" Johnson wrote. "The irony here just makes my soul laugh and heart smile."

In another photo, Johnson said that Tiana wanted Aquaman to join her for her birthday breakfast and asked "daddy to draw AquaMan so she can FRAME IT and hang it up in her room." He joked, "Now this is getting ridiculous... Black Adam's gonna hand out a fresh Aqua Ass Whuppin' if this disrespect keeps up."