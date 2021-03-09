Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Gives Daughter Tiana, 2, Adorable Pep Talk in Sweet Video

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted a heartwarming video of himself and his daughter on Instagram on Tuesday morning. The acclaimed actor held his youngest daughter, Tiana as he gave her a morning pep talk, urging her to repeat his affirmations. However, she turned it around on him when he tried to finish with: "Daddy's the best."

"Can you say 'I'm a pretty girl?'" Johnson asked his daughter in the new clip. She responded well for a 2-year-old, and Johnson continued: "That's right! Even more importantly than that, can you say 'I'm an awesome girl?'" Tiana continued repeating him as he went on: "'I'm a smart girl?' 'I'm a very smart girl?' And I want you to say: 'I can do anything!' That's right. And now — really the most important thing — where's your mother? Okay, 'daddy's the best!'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

Tiana mumbled out a version of "daddy's the best" without Johnson's enthusiasm, but then she undercut it by calling: "Mother!" Laughing, Johnson said: "Well, no, not 'mother,' you're ruining the... things. Just 'daddy's the best!'"

Fans cracked up at the whole encounter, and many applauded Tiana's comedic timing. They guessed that she would follow her father into entertaining if this little skit was any indication.

"She is too adorable! Such a sweetheart," one fan wrote. Another added: "This one will NEVER GET OLD!! The best EVERRRR!! 'Mudder!'" A third fan wrote: "Love Tia!! She is awesome."

Johnson laughed along with them in the caption to his post, which said: "As long as she knows she's awesome, that's all that matters. And her declarative "MUDDER!! at the end seals the whole deal — she knows who the real boss is." Johnson finished with the hashtag "International Women's Day," marking the holiday by highlighting his daughter.

Tiana is the youngest of Johnson's three daughters, born on April 17, 2018. She comes from his second marriage to Sib Hashian, along with her older sister Jasmine, born in December of 2015. Johnson had one daughter named Simone in 2001 during his first marriage to Dany Garcia.

Johnson and Hashian first met in 2006, but did not officially begin dating until his divorce from Garcia was finalized. The two did not officially marry until after both of their daughters were born, in August of 2019. They said their vows in Hawaii. They have a home in California and another in Florida, but Johnson's recent posts have indicated that he is on "the island" — presumably referring to his native Samoa.

As usual, Johnson has a lot of projects coming up, but his next movie expected to release is Jungle Cruise — a children's adventure comedy based on the Disneyland ride by the same name. It premieres on Friday, July 30.