Jason Momoa Sparks Concerns After Sharing Photo of Himself in MRI Machine

Fans of actor Jason Momoa were left concerned about his health after the Aquaman star shared a concerning hospital photo on social media. On Sunday, Momoa posted a shirtless photo of himself getting an MRI done, only writing in the caption, "you got to break some eggs to make an omelette. Aloha J. Thankful for my ohana and friends." The Game of Thrones alum did not offer any explanation for the MRI, and the photo immediately sparked concern among not only his throngs of fans, but also his co-stars and fellow celebrities.

Commenting on Momoa's post, the actor's Justice League costar Gal Gadot wrote with a red heart emoji, "Oh no!" Candy actor Pablo Schreiber asked, "Oh no! You alright dude?" Dave Osokow commented, "Sending Ohana ur way," with Octavia Spencer responding to the post with a series of raised hand emojis. Jill Wagner, meanwhile added, "Oh lord , what now."

Fans were just as concerned, with the worried comments from Momoa's fellow A-listers joined by hundreds of comments from his fans. One person wrote, "Oh no are you ok? Hope it's nothing too bad." Somebody else wrote, "Oh my, whats happened? Hope everything goes OK. Get well soon," as a third fan commented, "auwe! all healing aloha to you." Another person added, "hope the doctors find the problem and can help fix it!! Sending healing vibes," with somebody else writing, "hopefully, this is a scene from a new movie... if not, prayers up!!! Much love, aloha!"

Thankfully, it seems that fans don't need to worry at all. After worry was sparked, a source told PEOPLE that the MRI was done as "a precaution" during a recent hospital visit. That source did not explain what the recent hospital visit was in relation to. Momoa also hasn't commented on the flurry of worried comments left on his post.

The brief spark of concern over Momoa's health came just two months after the actor revealed he underwent hernia surgery just one day before appearing at the 94th Academy Awards. Speaking to Extra while walking the red carpet, Momoa shared that he had "just finished filming" the sequel to his 2018 superhero hit and "had a hernia surgery yesterday." The Dune actor joked, "Throwing bodies around ... getting old, bro." Momoa, who presented an award at the 2022 Oscars, also shared that with age has come some vision problems, saying of his sunglasses, "got to read tonight. I can't see far away ... they are prescription."