Jason Momoa Sends Gift to Young 'Aquaman' Superfan With Cancer After Viral Video

Jason Momoa shared an amazing video on Instagram Thursday that is sure to bring a tear to anyone's eyes, even in 2020. The actor shared a video of himself FaceTiming Danny, a 7-year-old Aquaman superfan who is battling cancer. Mamoa learned about Danny after a video of him opening an Aquaman action figure went viral on Facebook earlier this week.

In the clip, Mamoa is seen answering a call from Danny, who instantly recognized the actor as Aquaman. "I'm so excited!" Danny said. "You are so beautiful. You're excited? I'm excited," Momoa replied. "I've been hearing about you all over from all of my friends and I wanted to call you and say hi and see how you're doing." Danny told the Aquaman star he is doing well, and Danny told him about how much he loves dolphins, notes E! News. Unfortunately, Danny has not ridden a dolphin or even seen one in person. Momoa promised to "make that happen."

In the caption for the video, Momoa thanked his friends and family for bringing Danny's story to his attention. "I saw his video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him," Momoa wrote. "If you would like to help out and read more about his story and his family his go fund me is in my IG story and LINK IN BIO." In the end, he asked Warner Bros. if they could send Danny a real Aquaman trident.

Back on Sunday, Danny's family shared a video of him opening presents during a holiday photo session at a farm in Halifax, Massachusetts. In the clip, Danny went wild when he opened one gift, an Aquaman figure. Danny was diagnosed with Pineoblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, and Leptomeningeal disease, cancer in the cerebral spinal fluid, in January 2017, reports CBS Boston. The Marshfield, Massachusetts community has rallied around Danny, with the Board of Selectmen even naming the first week of November "Danny Week."

"It was a hard, hard, diagnosis. But he’s been amazing through it all," Danny's mother, Natalie Sheehan, told CBS Boston. "We’ve been in consistent treatment without any form of break, of more than a week, since January 2017. Chemo multiple times, radiation, surgery, stem cell transplant, the list goes on and on." Sheehan set up a GoFundMe account, where people have donated over $117,000.