Jason Momoa's Photo With Lenny Kravitz Lights up Social Media
Saturday marked Aquaman star Jason Momoa's 41st birthday but thanks to Lenny Kravitz, it was Lisa Bonet who trended on Twitter. Bonet's ex-husband celebrated her current husband's birthday by sharing a photo of the two men together, sparking thousands of tweets about her great taste in men. Momoa and Bonet have been married since 2017, while Kravitz and Bonet were married from 1987 to 1993.
Kravitz, 56, shared a black and white photo of himself with Momoa on social media Saturday. "Happy Birthday [Momoa]. One family. One love," Kravitz wrote in the caption. Bonet and Kravitz's daughter, Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz, also celebrated her stepfather's birthday on Instagram with a photo of the two together. "Happy birthday, papa bear! I love you," Zoe wrote. "I love u zozo bear. with all my heart. proud papa bear," Momoa replied.
Momoa and Bonet, 52, started dating in 2005, and it was thought the two were married for over a decade until they officially tied the knot in October 2017. The two share daughter Lola Iolani Momoa, 13, and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 11.
While on The Late Late Show in November 2017, a month after their marriage, Momoa said he had a crush on Bonet dating back to her time on The Cosby Show. The two finally met in 2005 when mutual friends introduced them. "We just happened to be in the right place at the right time," Momoa said at the time.
Best buddies cuddling 😉 you're both extraordinary! Joyeux anniversaire!🎂😘 pic.twitter.com/TNZgjCXXAX— Annaëlle Claudel (@AnnaelleClaudel) August 1, 2020
"I actually had dreaded my hair just for her. I had huge dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks, and I literally turned around and I see her and I'm just [in shock]. She's like, 'I'm Lisa.' I turned around to my friend and I [pretended to scream]. I had f— fireworks going off inside, man. I convinced her to take me home because I was living in a hotel." The two later had dinner and that was it, "the rest is history," Momoa told James Corden.prevnext
Lisa Bonet needs to give us her prayer transcripts right along with Ciara. A Ted Talk would be nice too https://t.co/ndikRpEanN— Jenn Jenn (@JennMonay) August 1, 2020
As for Kravitz, he told The Times last year that he has a friendly relationship with Bonet and Momoa. "You go through a marriage with somebody, you break up and it's very difficult," he said. Bonet and Kravitz "put the work in and we took the time so that we could become best friends again," the rocker said. He also said Momoa is "like a brother to me."prevnext
My type is basically men Lisa Bonet would date. https://t.co/5cRSiJVUbr— BlackPink Apologist (@kat_blaque) August 1, 2020
If life is a game Lisa Bonet has already won https://t.co/SUlZ7u6eKB— Rachel Schneider (@Rachel13abc) August 1, 2020
Good evening to #LisaBonet and only Lisa Bonet. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/vyI5cuTLpb— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 1, 2020
Why are Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa trending?
Lisa Bonet: pic.twitter.com/RmNlOo5orD— BLACKLIVESMATTER (@_402Drew) August 1, 2020