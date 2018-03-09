Lisa Bonet Reveals Bill Cosby Had a ‘Sinister’ Side

In a new interview, former Cosby Show actress Lisa Bonet opened up about Bill Cosby, saying that she felt he had a “sinister” side.

When asked about whether or not she had knowledge of anything related to the sexual assault and rape allegations against Cosby she confirmed that she was not aware of any.

“There was no knowledge on my part about [Bill Cosby’s] specific actions, but… There was just energy. And that type of sinister, shadow energy cannot be concealed,” Bonet said. “If I had anything more to reveal then it would have happened a long time ago. That’s my nature. The truth will set you free.”

The Daily Mail reports that Bonet was also asked about the upcoming retrial that Cosby is preparing for, to which she replied, “I don’t need to say ‘I told you so’ [about Bill Cosby]. I just leave all that to karma and justice and what will be.”

Bill Cosby is getting closer to that retrial date in the ongoing sexual assault case against him, and recently his attorney claimed that his accusers destroyed evidence.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, court documents filed earlier in 2018 revealed that Cosby’s lawyers allege that the prosecuting attorneys waiting to only recently tell them about an interview that took place which could discredit Andrea Constand, Cosby’s alleged victim.

Constand was the Temple University women’s basketball team manager, and Cosby was a significant donor to the school, as well as a member of the board of trustees.

She accused Cosby of drugging and molesting her at his home in 2004 and he was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault stemming from the incident.

The reported interview comes from a female former Temple University colleague who alleges that Constand admitted to her that Cosby never sexually assaulted her.

Additionally, the unidentified woman also says that Constand confessed to her that she made up false claims against the comedian in order to sue and get money from him.

Another claim that Cosby’s lawyers have is that prosecutors only informed them on Jan. 17 of a separate relevant interview that took place before Cosby’s 2017 trial even began.

They assert that the detectives who conducted the interview destroyed their notes and therefore they are asking the judge to throw out the retrial due to the prosecutors and detectives stripping Cosby of “any meaningful right to a fair trial.”

In response, The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says there were inaccuracies in the paperwork filed by Cosby’s attorneys and that prosecutors would respond with their own filing.