Jason Momoa Photos With Short Hair Circulate on Twitter, and We Can’t Unsee These

Jason Momoa has gained millions of fans in recent years, especially through his role as Aquaman in Warner Bros.’ live-action movies based on the DC Comics universe. With that role, Momoa became known for his long hair, and fans have been shocked to discover just what he looks like with short hair. In fact, whenever people have seen short hair photos of Momoa, who also appeared on Game of Thrones, they have a tendency to get shared around at high rates.

jason momoa with short hair tho pic.twitter.com/iP7uu0j3Hz — . (@marysmarvel) April 25, 2019

Momoa has rocked a shorter ‘do on-and-off throughout his career, notably while on the shows Baywatch: Hawaii and The Red Road. However, that didn’t stop the above tweet from April from being retweeted more than 13,000 times.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since then the photos keep popping up around Twitter, with users fawning over the actor’s more tamed look.

Help. I’m deadt. Jason Momoa with short hair is the cause of death. 😍 pic.twitter.com/Y8P9LACc86 — Anne Tabs (@tabawhen) May 10, 2019

By the way Jason Momoa with short hair is a damn gift pic.twitter.com/AKJxPLozt2 — ︽✵︽ captain marinara ︽✵︽ (@rockcandy87) November 18, 2017

Jason Momoa with a short hair and smiling is too much for this world. 😍🥰 pic.twitter.com/V2nuiMFXPF — Cheeseka 🧀 (@cheesekaramelts) May 10, 2019

As for why Momoa has not had short hair for a while, he gave two excuses to the Daily Telegraph in late 2018. One was about his wife, Lisa Bonet, and the other had to do with his role as the King of Atlantis.

“My wife would leave me if I cut my hair, so I just don’t cut my hair,” Momoa told the Daily Telegraph per E! News. “I am not cutting my hair for a while, I will tell you that much.”

He added, “I am going to be playing this guy (Aquaman) for a while and I don’t want to wear a wig. I think we are good for the next two years.”

It’s unclear when exactly Momoa will play Aquaman again, but a sequel to the 2018 self-titled movie has an expected release date of Dec. 16, 2022. It is unclear if he will appear in any other DC Comics movies before then.

Photo Credit: Patrick Fouque/Paris Match Contour by Getty Images