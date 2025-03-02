Veteran TV and Film Actor Dies After ‘Brief Illness’: Julian Holloway Was 80

British actor Julian Holloway has died. The veteran TV and film star, known for the Carry On franchise, died after a brief illness, his agent said via BBC. His theatrical agency, Sharkey and Co., added he passed on Feb. 17 at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital in Dorset, England. Born on June 24, 1944, in Oxfordshire, Holloway is the son of My Fair Lady actor and singer Stanley Holloway, who died in 1982.

Holloway made his acting debut in 1961 with an uncredited role in the film Dentist on the Job as well as an episode of the espionage television series The Avengers that same year. Beginning in 1967, Holloway joined the Carry On film series. He starred in seven films from 1967 to 1976. The British comedy franchise consists of 31 films, four Christmas specials, a television series, and stage shows produced between 1958 and 1992. It is the second longest-running British film franchise, just behind James Bond.

Other credits throughout his career include Fair Exchange, A Hard Day’s Night, The Jokers, The Man from Haven, Dead of Night, Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter, Naughty Girls, Keep It in the Family, Ellis Island, Doctor Who, Beverly Hills, 90210, Regular Show, and more.

Later in life, Holloway moved to California, where he did voice work for James Bond Jr., Where’s Waldo, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Captain Zed and the Zee Zone. Star Wars: The Clone Wars was the final project he did, voicing numerous characters, including Prime Minister Almec and Admiral Kilian, for 10 episodes between 2010 and 2020. The miniseries Summer of Rockets in 2019 was his final on-screen role.

Julian Holloway was briefly married to English actress Zena Walker in 1971, divorcing not long after. He then had a brief relationship with Tessa Dahl, the daughter of children’s author Roald Dahl. The two welcomed a daughter, author, and former model, Sophie Dahl, in 1977. Holloway then married voice over artist and actress Debbie Wheeler in 1991, and divorced in 1996. According to The Sunday Times, Holloway died of a lung infection. His “final hours were spent with an imaginary glass of brandy and a fake cigarette in hand as he announced to his assembled family that it was ‘carriages at midnight.’ He told them: ‘Whoever writes my obituary is going to have to be very careful.’”