Jason Momoa Reacts to Being Named GQ Australia’s Man of the Year

Jason Momoa just received a huge honor and he is super humbled by it. The Aquaman and See actor was named on of GQ Australia’s Man of the Year, covering their “Men of the Year” issue. Momoa reacted to the honor on Instagram Friday, saying he was “shocked and surprised” by the honor. He also took the chance to plug his support for his environmental protests and efforts.

“when i was told i was going to be one of the men of the year i was shocked and surprised but hopefully its because i’m busting my ass trying to stop single use plastics and kicking up dust trying to stop a telescope getting built on our sacred mountain in hawaii,” Momoa wrote. “regardless. i look up to a lot of different people and if i have any impact on anyone like they do one me. then it’s to be an activist to do right with our voices follow our hearts. spread aloha. ohana is everything and have a beautiful time on this planet. i got a lot of work to do. we all do all my aloha.”

Momoa also went on to explain why he was not on-hand to accept the honor in person, and the Red Road and Frontier star also touched on how his wife, Lisa Bonet, felt about the situation.

“so stoked to be GQ Australia’s Man of the Year, thanks to @mojeanaria for presenting my award on the night. i couldn’t be there being it was thanksgiving and i was so thankful to be home with my ohana,” he wrote. “Photographs by [Jesse Lizotte] interview by [Mike Christensen] and the issue is on newsstands from Dec 2 and on Apple News+ internationally. aloha j.

He added, “i got one month left to rub this into my wife. [laughing emojis] she’s still not buying it.”

Some of Momoa’s celebrity friends and admirers congratulated him on the honor, including stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz.

“more like papabear of da year !!” Kravtiz wrote.

Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver member Duff McKagan added, “Badass bro!”

Vampire Diaries and Lost star Ian Somerhalder wrote, “Bro, it’s because your a bada— man. Love you J.”

