Jason Momoa Just Blasted Chris Pratt on Instagram for This Environmental Reason

Chris Pratt and Jason Momoa find themselves on different ends of the comic realm. Pratt’s in the Marvel Comic Universe while Momoa is a part of the DC Extended Universe. The two crossed paths on Instagram with Momoa commenting on one of the Guardians of the Galaxy star’s posts in a somewhat heated fashion.

On Tuesday, Pratt posted a photo of himself in an Amazon promotion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You’re probably wondering why I’m standing here, low key flexing, gazing into the distance,” the caption read. “well, turns out I’m teaming up with @Amazon to show you guys everything I use for my workouts, keeping active and all that fun stuff to get you prepped for 2020.”

The picture shows the Jurassic World lead post-workout holding a plastic, single-use water bottle in the gym. Momoa, who plays the title role in Aquaman, pointed out one environmental flaw.

“Bro, I love you but wtf on the water bottle. No single use plastic. Come on,” he commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Dec 3, 2019 at 8:46am PST

The comment sparked quite the debate in the comments sections as followers went back and forth on the issue at hand, while some made more sarcastic remarks, “You better listen to Aquaman, Quill!”

Others in the comments took the playful jab by Momoa as a positive reinforcement at the issues regarding our enviroment.

“[Jason Momoa] is using his platform to try to educate and make a difference in a world that’s only getting more crowded with people and waste. That’s what his business is. Doesn’t mean it’ll be picked up or understood by everyone unfortunately… worth the try though,” one user wrote.

Pratt took on the role of Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014 and in the sequel that came out in 2017. Along with the upcoming third installment of the franchise, the former Parks and Rec star will be a part of two movies coming out in 2020: Pixar’s Onward and the science fiction war film, The Tomorrow War.

As for Momoa, the Hawaiian made his debut in the DCEU with his appearance as Aquaman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016. Before that, he played Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. He will have a role in the 2020 film, Dune.

Both Pratt and Momoa have appeared in one film together, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.