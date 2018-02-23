Kim Cattrall’s ‘Sex and The City’ Beau Sides With Sarah Jessica Parker

Former Sex and The City star Jason Lewis is taking sides in the feud between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall.

“I would have to say that Sarah was always just so lovely and such a consummate professional,” the 46-year-old actor, who played Samantha Jones’ beau Smith Jerrod, said during a KTLA interview on Wednesday. “I think that people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them.”

According to Page Six, Lewis said he was going to stop talking there because he had “nothing good to say.”

The interviewer pushed further, saying that in terms of teams, it seemed Lewis was “Team Sarah.” Lewis replied, “I might just have to say yeah. What a gracious lady. She was always so good to me.”

The feud between the two former co-stars took an ugly turn in early February after Cattrall’s brother was found dead after being missing for a few days. When Parker expressed her condolences to Cattrall, the actress took to Instagram to lash out at Parker.

“I don’t need your love and support at this tragic time [Sarah Jessica Parker],” Cattrall wrote in the post.

“My Mom asked me today ‘When will that [Sarah Jessica Parker], that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” Cattrall wrote on the caption. “Let me make this VERY clear. (if I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

The actress finished the post with a link to a New York Post article from last October going into detail on the “mean girls culture” that reportedly caused a rift between members of the Sex and the City cast.

The feud became public when reports claimed that plans for a third movie had to be scrapped because of Cattrall’s “demands.”

Cattrall fired back, saying in an interview with Piers Morgan shortly thereafter that she resented the characterization: “The answer was always no. I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects. To be thought of as some kind of diva is ridiculous.”

Molly Shannon, a former Saturday Night Live cast member and co-star along with Parker on the HBO series Divorce, also spoke out in support of Parker following Cattrall’s comments.

“I didn’t read about that,” Shannon told Entertainment Tonight. “But I know for me, Sarah is just so supportive and so wonderful and we just get along so well. It doesn’t really feel like work because we have so much in common, and she loves funny women and is just so genuinely supportive and kind, and like a ‘girls’ girl.’ So, I just feel lucky that I get to work with her.”