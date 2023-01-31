Jason Derulo Walking With Cane Ahead of Super Bowl Weekend Performance

Jason Derulo isn't letting a pesky injury sideline his upcoming Super Bowl weekend performance. As the "Wiggle" singer prepares to headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, Derulo was recently spotted walking with the cane after he apparently seriously injured his foot.

According to a source who spoke to TMZ, Derulo broke his foot and suffered a torn ligament following an accident while playing basketball approximately three weeks ago. The singer, 33, was reportedly going up for a rebound when he landed on somebody else's foot, resulting in Derulo suffering a small break in his foot and a torn ligament. While Derulo's injuries did not require surgery, he did have stem cells injected to help with his recovery time, and a photo shared by TMZ showed the singer walking with the aid of a cane. The source shared that Derulo has also been attending physical therapy daily.

Derulo hasn't publicly commented on the injury, which occurred amid a very busy time for the singer. It was announced Friday that Derulo will headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate before Super Bowl 2023 on Sunday, Feb. 12 along with The Black Keys. Marking the third year for the pregame celebration, the TikTok Tailgate will be held live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona just before the when Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles go head-to-head in Super Bowl LVII. In a statement, per AZCentral, Derulo said he couldn't "wait to be a part of the TikTok Tailgate and put on an incredible show. It's the countdown! Let's go!"

Thankfully, it doesn't seem that Derulo is going to let his injuries get in the way of his performance. TMZ's source said Derulo received a stem cell injection to help speed up his recovery. Although he likely won't be fully recovered come Feb. 12, the singer "will power through it, come hell or high water."

Along with Derulo and The Black Keys, the TikTok Tailgate will feature appearances by comedian Liza Koshy, media personality and entrepreneur Josh Richards, stylist Carla Rockmore, popular couple creators @noelleagcaoili and @tycefola, and more. The pregame event will be hosted by Allison Rochell and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell. Fans can tune into the pregame celebration on TikTok before Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, with Rihanna headlining the Apple Music Halftime Show. Super Bowl 57 will be broadcast by Fox.