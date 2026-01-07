Jared Padalecki Reveals He Broke His Leg

Jared Padalecki did not have a great start to the new year.

The Supernatural alum admitted he’s broken his leg.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While calling out the Texas-based delivery app Favor on X on Sunday, Padalecki revealed he has a “broken leg. So I can’t drive.” The actor didn’t get into how he broke his leg, as his mind was occupied with other things. He hasn’t posted much on social media in the last month, but has remained busy with a few different projects, including a new Netflix movie with fellow former CW star Leighton Meester.

(Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Panera)

Since Padalecki seemed to have broken his leg during the holidays, it can be assumed this won’t interfere with any of the projects he’s taking on, especially since there hasn’t been any official word that anything is paused. Whether the broken leg will eventually cause some problems for anything Padalecki is working on or upcoming convention appearances is hard to tell, but for now, he seems to be focused on getting better and trying to find a good delivery app.

As previously mentioned, Padalecki has booked a new Netflix movie with Meester, an adaptation of Katherine Center’s 2022 novel The Bodyguard. In the untitled film, a no-nonsense bodyguard is assigned to protect a “charming” action star over the holidays. Sparks fly, secrets unravel, and “Christmas gets a lot more complicated!” Andie MacDowell, Walker Hayes, Noah Lalonde, and Toby Sandeman also star.

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

In November, it was revealed that CBS was opening up the writers’ room on Padalecki’s untitled medical drama, giving it another push towards a pilot pickup. Set in Texas, the show centers on a “headstrong, devoted country doctor (Padalecki) who practices his unique style of improvisational medicine alongside his new protégé, a young doctor running from her past, as they operate a mobile clinic and heal the bodies and souls of their undeserved community in the medical desert of rural Texas.”

Aside from Supernatural, Jared Padalecki is known for his role as Dean Forrester in Gilmore Girls and Cordell Walker in The CW’s Walker reboot. Upcoming, he will next be seen in the fifth and final season of The Boys, premiering this April on Prime Video. He’ll be reuniting with SPN co-stars Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins, but details surrounding his appearance have yet to be released.