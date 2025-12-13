‘Supernatural’ and ‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Jared Padalecki Lands His Next Big Role

Jared Padalecki has locked down a new role.

The Supernatural star is set to lead a movie adaptation of Katherine Center’s 2022 novel The Bodyguard for Netflix.

He will be starring alongside Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester. In a video that Padalecki posted to Instagram of him on Zoom with Meester and Center, Meester explained that the movie won’t be called The Bodyguard due to there already being an iconic movie named The Bodyguard, and both are pretty different from each other. The name for the Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum-directed holiday rom-com has not yet been decided. Fans are encouraged to help pick a title in the video’s comments.

Per Netflix, the film centers on a no-nonsense bodyguard who is assigned to protect a “charming” action star over the holidays. Sparks fly, secrets unravel, and “Christmas gets a lot more complicated!” Along with Padalecki and Meester, the rom-com stars Andie MacDowell, Walker Hayes, Noah Lalonde, and Toby Sandeman. It will be written by Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith and executive produced by Robin Fisichella. Producers include Gina Matthews and Grant Scharbo for Little Engine Productions, and Jared and Genevieve Padalecki with Living in the Asterisk.

“I began paying close attention to BookTok culture around the success of my last Netflix film, Purple Hearts,” Allen told Tudum. “The overwhelming enthusiasm on social media and with readers for Katherine Center’s novel was a major factor in my decision to come on board as director. It’s been amazing to work closely with Katherine so far and to see her so excited about moving her witty story about a no-nonsense bodyguard [for] an A-list actor into the holiday season. It makes the most gorgeous backdrop for the sparks that fly between them to be even brighter.”

Meanwhile, Padalecki is staying plenty busy these days. On top of the untitled The Bodyguard adaptation, the Gilmore Girls star will be appearing in the upcoming fifth and final season of The Boys, premiering on April 8 on Prime Video. Additionally, CBS is opening the writers’ room for his untitled medical drama, marking a big step for the series as it works toward a pickup.

Additional information on the adaptation of The Bodyguard has not been shared, but book lovers will be excited no matter what the film is eventually named. Fans can watch both Gilmore Girls and Supernatural on Netflix, but SPN will be leaving the streamer on Wednesday.