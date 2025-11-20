Big Update on Jared Padalecki’s New CBS Show

Jared Padalecki just got some good news about his potential CBS show.

Variety reports that CBS is opening a writers’ room for the Supernatural star’s untitled medical drama.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was announced in January that Padalecki will be starring in and executive producing a new show that’s in development at the network. The hour-long untitled drama takes place in Texas and centers on a “headstrong, devoted country doctor (Padalecki) who practices his unique style of improvisational medicine alongside his new protégé, a young doctor running from her past, as they operate a mobile clinic and heal the bodies and souls of their underserved community in the medical desert of rural Texas.”

Netflix

Padalecki reunites with Walker executive producer Anna Fricke, who serves as writer and EP under her Pursed by a Bear Banner. Executive producers also include Laura Terry for Pursued by a Bear. The untitled series will be produced by CBS Studios, where Frick has an overall deal and Padalecki has a first-look producing deal.

Along with the medical drama, Padalecki might also be starring in a Fire Country spinoff. He made his debut on the CBS series last year as Captain Camden Casey, and there was a potential that he could be getting his own series. As of now, there have been no updates about the show, which will also come from CBS Studios, but it’s said that neither show will interfere with the other.

Pictured: Jared Padalecki as Camden Casey. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Jared Padalecki is best known for his role as Sam Winchester on The CW’s Supernatural, which ran for 15 seasons from 2005 to 2020. Right after Supernatural, Padalecki went on to star in and executive produce Walker, a Walker, Texas Ranger reboot on the network. The series spawned a short-lived prequel, Walker: Independence. Walker was canceled after four seasons and ended in 2024. Padalecki called out The CW’s new management for the cancellation, but it didn’t seem to hinder his relationship with CBS Studios, which was behind both shows.

Additional details for the series have not been revealed, but with it entering the writers’ room phase, it might not be long before more information is released. It might still be a while until anything happens with it. However, the show is going in the right direction, so who knows what will happen in the future.